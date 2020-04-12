The National Weather Service in Springfield issued two advisories for the region on Sunday.

A wind advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusts could be up to 55 miles per hour. 

A freeze warning runs from 1 a.m to 10 a.m. Monday. Northwest winds 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 mph are expected. It said frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

