The National Weather Service in Springfield issued two advisories for the region on Sunday.
A wind advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusts could be up to 55 miles per hour.
A freeze warning runs from 1 a.m to 10 a.m. Monday. Northwest winds 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 mph are expected. It said frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.