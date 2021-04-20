Several sporting events scheduled for today involving Houston School District teams have been canceled due to wintry weather expected to hit the region this afternoon.
Cancelations include:
•The Houston Middle School baseball team's game at Hartville.
•The Houston High School tennis team's home match against Rolla.
•The HHS golf team's home match.
