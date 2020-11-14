DEER SEASON

White-tailed does are on an alert during fall season in Missouri.

Rotten weather Saturday was hampering the first day of the fall firearms deer season in Texas County.

Heavy rain was reported Saturday morning into the afternoon. 

By early afternoon, only 191 deer had been harvested. The count was: 126 bucks, seven button bucks and 58 does. 

