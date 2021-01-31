A water rescue Saturday night west of Licking was successful, authorities said. 

Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Texas County Sheriff's Department were among those helping to retrieve two from a vehicle in an area around Slaughter Road and Boone Creek Road south of West Highway 32. 

The area has been hit with significant precipitation this week, including on Saturday. 

Western Texas County is under a flood warning until 9 a.m. Sunday.

