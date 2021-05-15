Public Water Supply District No. 3 — which serves customers around the Houston area — has reorganized following elections last month.

Here are the board members and the contact information: Sub District #1, Brad Hooper, vice president, 573-201-7782; Sub District #2, Erin Abney, 417-260-7025; Sub District #3, Jennifer Gabel, secretary-treasurer, 417-260-0885; Sub District #4, Travis Root, president, 417-860-6438; and Sub District #5, Jake Scheets, 417-217-1931.

The district is working to establish a new office with the retirement of Rose Ward, clerk. Until that occurs, persons can mail or drop off at 108 S. Grand Avenue in Houston.

The contact number is 417-967-2129 or email pwsd3txco@gmail.com

