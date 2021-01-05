A woman wanted in Oregon County was arrested Monday afternoon in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Anna R. Kelly, 42, of Birch Tree, was wanted on a felony warrant for dangerous drugs. She also was cited for failing to wear a seat belt. 

Kelly is held in the Howell County Jail. 

