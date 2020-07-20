The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy was dispatched July 16 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Boiling Springs Road residence at Licking.
A 38-year-old woman there told the officer she had found tobacco product in her 16-year-old son’s bedroom and that a 28-year-old man who lives with her had purchased it. The woman declined to press charges.
•A deputy was dispatched July 17 regarding a report of an abandoned vehicle on Ware Road at Licking that might have been stolen.
The officer observed the vehicle – a gray Honda sedan – and a computer check revealed it was stolen from Pulaski County. The car was towed to Houston.
•On May 20, a deputy assisted Wright County deputies with serving a search warrant at a Point Road residence at Mountain Grove.
Methamphetamine and other drugs were reportedly found, and a probable cause statement was sent to the country prosecutor seeking charges against a 38-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman.
•A deputy was dispatched May 29 regarding a report of a peace disturbance at a Dewitt Drive residence at Hartshorn.
The officer made contact with several people at the location, where a 21-year-old woman lived with her baby. The officer reported that the woman’s 39-year-old mother, of Bunker, was trying to take the baby away, but the mother and child appeared to be fine.
A computer check revealed that the the older woman had active warrants in Butler County and St. Francis County. She was arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail.
Texas County Jail admissions
July 13
Justin L. Martin – writ
July 14
Steven C. Gan – 7-day sentence
James W. Eyeberg – burglary, stealing
Amanda J. Wake – possession of controlled substance
Madeline H. McFarland – possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked
Anthony J. Jones – driving while revoked
Braxton Terrill – Eight warrants
July 16
Kenneth Manion – probation and parole
James E. Dodd – assault
July 17
Adam B. Smith – 48-hour commitment
July 18
Danielle C. Heiney – warrant
Kevin L. Drury – DWI
July 19
Melinda McClain – driving while revoked
Chelsea Richards – possession of controlled substance
