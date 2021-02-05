A Springfield woman was arrested Thursday night in Texas County who was wanted on warrants, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Laura N. Yates, 33, was wanted on a felony Wright County warrant for driving while revoked and a misdemeanor Cabool Police Department warrant for possession of marijuana. 

She was taken to the Cabool Police Department. 

