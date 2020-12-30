A Summersville woman was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant from the Houston Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Victoria D. Williams, 29, was arrested for failing to appear in court and for not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

She was taken to the Texas County Jail. 

