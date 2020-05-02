A Summersville man wanted on probation warrant was arrested Friday night in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Curt M. Belew, 22, was also arrested on charges of possession of marijuana (10 grams or less), driving while suspended, having no insurance, speeding and wearing no seat belt.
He is held without bond in the Howell County Jail.
