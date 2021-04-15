A wanted Roby man was arrested Wednesday night in Laclede County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Nathan Neal, 48, was wanted on felony Texas County warrants for resisting arrest, two counts of possession of methamphetamines and no seat belt. 

He was taken to the Laclede County Jail. 

