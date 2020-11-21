A wanted Roby man was arrested Friday night on drug charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Nathan J. Neal, 48, was wanted on a felony warrant for possession of amphetamines, two misdemeanor Texas County warrants for possession of marijuana and charged with felony possession of methamphetamines. 

Neal was taken to the Texas County Jail. 

