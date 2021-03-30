A wanted Mountain View man was arrested Monday in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Joseph Z. Stark, 36, was arrested on a felony Howell County warrant for driving under the influence of drugs - DWI persistent offender, failure to register vehicle and having no proof of insurance. 

He was taken to the Texas County Jail. 

