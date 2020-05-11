The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•On April 16, a deputy responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a Cooper Drive residence at Licking.
The officer made contact with a 58-year-old woman and 40-year-old man there at about 9 a.m., and the woman said the man had been drunk that morning and began arguing with her when he was trying to get into her vehicle.
The woman told the officer the fight was only verbal, but she wanted the man to leave her home. The man was given a courtesy ride to the Licking Police Department, and made comments about wanting to harm himself on the way there. An ambulance was called, and the man said he wanted to be voluntarily admitted for a 96-hour mental evaluation.
The man was advised he was no longer allowed to go to the woman’s house.
•Kolton C. Morgan, 23, of 14115 Crawford Drive at Houston. was issued citations for stealing under $750 and second-degree trespassing after allegedly swiping a game camera off of a property on Sand Hollow Road.
Morgan told an investigating deputy he was mushroom hunting and saw the camera, and then stole it because he was afraid of getting in trouble.
A woman who was with Morgan was also cited for trespassing: Leighann M. McGaughey, 21, of 6177 Highway 137 at Yukon.
•A deputy was dispatched May 6 regarding a report of a man and two children walking alongside U.S. 63 near Falcon Drive at Licking.
A passing motorist had called in for a well-being check on the children.
The officer made contact with the trio and determined the man had an active warrant from St. Louis County for a patrol violation.
Glen R. Palmer III, 27, of Licking, was arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail. The two kids were taken away from the scene by a woman.
•Bradley M. Culley, 35, of 21785 Hubbard Road at Mountain Grove, was arrested May 1 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
A deputy made the arrest at a Kelly Road residence at Raymondville after receiving a tip that Culley was working on a vehicle there. Culley reported ran away from the officer at first, but was apprehended after running back to the residence and attempting to get into his vehicle.
He was taken to jail and held without bond on the capias warrant.
Texas County Jail admissions
May 5
Skype Marler – possession of controlled substance
May 6
Curt M. Belew – probation and parole
Daniel Stephens – 4 Texas County warrants
Glen R. Palmer III – St. Louis County hold
May 7
Azlin L. Medler – possession of controlled substance
Dustyn R. Moore – assault
Brandi Clodfelter – driving while revoked
May 8
Donald L. Topping – driving while revoked
Chad Schneider – unlawful use of weapon
May 9
Robert Z. Zaritz – assault
Kent Adey – warrant
May 10
David M. Klotz – peace disturbance
