A local man faces several charges after leading law officers on a lengthy vehicular pursuit Tuesday in three counties.
Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey said a deputy patrolling Baxter Road in the Licking area spotted a vehicle being operated by John Weaver, 38, of Licking, who was wanted on felony arrest warrants and was a suspect in a burglary investigation. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle and Weaver fled.
The deputy pursued Weaver across several county roads and state highways into Phelps and Dent counties, Lindsey said. The Missouri State Highway Patrol deployed tire deflation devices on Highway C in Dent County, and as Weaver approached that area he stopped and was taken into custody.
Lindsey said a search of Weaver and vehicle led to the recovery of several stolen power tools and other items from a burglary. Weaver was also found to be in possession of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Weaver was arrested on felony warrants from Texas, Barry and Stone counties. Lindsey said a probable cause statement is being submitted to the Texas County prosecuting attorney seeking additional charges related to the burglary, controlled substance and resisting arrest.
“Deputy Aaron Sigman deserves recognition for locating this suspect, pursuing him and making the arrest that led to the recovery of stolen property,” Lindsey said. “Pursuits are always dangerous for officers and the public alike, and deputy Sigman did a great job maintaining composure and following the suspect.”
The Licking Police Department, Dent County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol provided assistance during the pursuit.
