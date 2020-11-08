A wanted Houston man was arrested Sunday on numerous charges in Webster County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Zachariah D. Barbe, 39, was arrested on a felony tempering with a motor vehicle charge, having no valid operator's license, possessing/displaying plates of another, having no insurance, a Wright County child support warrant and a Texas County probation violation warrant (dangerous drugs).
He is held without bond in the Webster County Jail, the patrol said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.