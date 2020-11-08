A wanted Houston man was arrested Sunday on numerous charges in Webster County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Zachariah D. Barbe, 39, was arrested on a felony tempering with a motor vehicle charge, having no valid operator's license, possessing/displaying plates of another, having no insurance, a Wright County child support warrant and  a Texas County probation violation warrant (dangerous drugs).

He is held without bond in the Webster County Jail, the patrol said. 

