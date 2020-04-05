FUGITIVE ARREST

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it arrested a Houston man Saturday, April 4,  on a fugitive warrant from Iowa.

Jeffery A. Bauer, 54, of Houston, was wanted on a felony warrant for assault in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the patrol said.

He was taken to the Texas County Jail. 

