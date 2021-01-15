A Houston man was arrested Jan. 13 for having several active Texas County felony warrants.
Ronald Fleming, 34, of Houston, was arrested on warrants charging him with tampering with a motor vehicle, failure to register as a sex offender, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and stealing.
Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies went to a residence on Morton Road in the Houston area to search for Fleming. A woman answered the door and allowed the officers to enter and search for Fleming.
Lindsey said the woman denied that Fleming was in the residence, but deputies located him hiding in a closet behind some clothing and arrested him. Fleming is held without bond in the Texas County Jail.
The woman – Marie Osborne, 64, of Houston – was arrested for hindering prosecution in a felony case and transported to the Texas County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold. A probable cause statement seeking a formal charge against her will be submitted to the Texas County prosecuting attorney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.