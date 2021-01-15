RONALD FLEMING

RONALD FLEMING

 TEXAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

A Houston man was arrested Jan. 13 for having several active Texas County felony warrants.

Ronald Fleming, 34, of Houston, was arrested on warrants charging him with tampering with a motor vehicle, failure to register as a sex offender, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and stealing. 

Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies went to a residence on Morton Road in the Houston area to search for Fleming. A woman answered the door and allowed the officers to enter and search for Fleming. 

Lindsey said the woman denied that Fleming was in the residence, but deputies located him hiding in a closet behind some clothing and arrested him.  Fleming is held without bond in the Texas County Jail. 

The woman – Marie Osborne, 64, of Houston – was arrested for hindering prosecution in a felony case and transported to the Texas County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold. A probable cause statement seeking a formal charge against her will be submitted to the Texas County prosecuting attorney. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments