Nathan J. Neal, 47, of 12062 Highway 32 at Roby, is charged with resisting arrest by fleeing (a class E felony).
A deputy reported that while he was leaving the scene of another call, he observed a red and black traveling eastbound on Dorman Drive at Licking swerve toward his patrol vehicle and then swerve back into its side of the roadway. As the truck passed, the officer recognized the driver as Neal and knew there was an active felony arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The deputy pursued and found the truck sitting in front of a residence at the end of Dorman Road.
A woman at the scene told the officer Neal had told her about the warrant and stated he didn’t want to go to jail, and ran away on foot
Neal was later apprehended and taken to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $150,000 on the fleeing charge.
