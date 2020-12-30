NEKOTA NEAL

NEKOTA NEAL

 TEXAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

A wanted Success man faces a felony charge after attempting to run from a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was trying to arrest him for having multiple active warrants.

Nekota S. Neal, 26, of 13499 Success Road at Success, is charged with resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony (a class E felony).

A deputy was dispatched to Neal’s residence on Nov. 23 because Neal had three active arrest warrants – two from Texas County and another from Christian County.

The deputy reported that upon arrival, Neal ran into his bedroom and used a hole in the floor to go beneath the trailer home and hide. The officer went outside and was able to observe Neal lying under the trailer home.

Neal was reportedly given several commands to come out, but instead crawled further underneath the trailer.

The deputy reported that after about an hour, Neal came out and attempted to run away, but he was apprehended and taken to the Texas County Jail.

His bond on the new charge is set at $200,000.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments