...Dangerously Cloud Conditions and Accumulating Snow Will
Continue through Monday...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills will occur with values as
low as 25 below zero. Heavy snow will occur with additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches on top of what has already
occurred. This will bring total snow amounts to 5 to 7 inches
with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east
central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 9 AM CST Tuesday. For
the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes on
Monday. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In Kansas, road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
