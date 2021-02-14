A wanted Texas County man was arrested Sunday in Phelps County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Michael L. Cross, 31, of Licking, was wanted on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. 

He was transported to the Phelps County Jail, the patrol said.

