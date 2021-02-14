Weather Alert

...Dangerously Cloud Conditions and Accumulating Snow Will Continue through Monday... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills will occur with values as low as 25 below zero. Heavy snow will occur with additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches on top of what has already occurred. This will bring total snow amounts to 5 to 7 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 9 AM CST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes on Monday. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Kansas, road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&