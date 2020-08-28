A Houston man accused of murdering a teen north of Cabool in September 2017 has been found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
The verdict for Andrew Vrba, 21, came Friday in a Greene County courtroom, where a judge ruled who had earlier heard the case. Circuit Judge Calvin Holden dertermined that Vrba had acted with premeditation in killing Steinfeld.
Sentencing will come Nov. 20 in Greene County. He faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Vrba faced the most serious of charges in the killing of 17-year-old Ally Steinfeld, who relatives said identified as being transgender. Authorities said the victim was stabbed northeast of Cabool off Malberg Road.
One person remains in prison; two others are free on probation.
Appearing in the courtroom were the judge and Vrba and his attorneys. Texas County Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. joined by a remote connection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.