The names of six people will be on the January ballot for election of six University of Missouri Texas County Extension Council members.
Council chair Elaine Campbell said six county residents will be elected from Texas County at large to fill this year's vacancies. The new council begins its duties March 1, according to state law.
MU Extension offers educational programs in such categories as agriculture, home economics, business and industry, community development, youth development (4-H) and various continuing education courses, seminars and workshops. The county extension council works with MU Extension staff members in planning and making recommendations for educational programs.
The Texas County Extension Council is composed of 15 members, including 12 who are elected, while two represent appointments by eligible committees and farm organizations having at least 25 members in the county and one is an appointed student representative.
Voting throughout the county will be for Texas County at large in January. Anyone 18 or older is eligible to vote. Ballots will be available at the Extension office at 114 W. Main St. in Houston, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday or on the Texas County Extension website https://extension2.missouri.edu/counties/texas. Voting opens at 8 a.m. Jan. 26 and closes at 4 p.m. Jan. 28. All ballots mailed to the Extension office must be received by 4 p.m. Jan. 28.
