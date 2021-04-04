Texas County voters will travel to polls Tuesday to decide several school, city and township boards, as well as a fire department district issue.
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The county clerk’s office on the upper level of the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue in Houston also will be open for absentee balloting from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
In municipal races, Houston voters will elect council members in two contested wards and the town’s mayor. In Ward II, Glen McKinney and Sheila Walker are running for a one-year unexpired term created by the death of Charles “Chalky” Wells. In Ward III, Alderwoman Kim Bittle is opposed by Angie Gettys for a two-year term. In Ward I, Joe Honeycutt is unopposed.
Mayor Willy Walker is opposed by Don Romines for a two-year term.
Seven candidates are seeking two seats on the Houston board of education. They are: Jeffrey Crites, Robert Harrington, Erin Courtney Abney, Brittany Nicole Salazar, Charles Malam, Dustin Douglas and Tanner Cantrell. The seats are three-year terms.
The Houston Rural Fire Association is seeking approval to convert from a membership operation to a tax-supported base operated with a 30-cent levy per $100 assessed valuation. Sam Dortch, Kyle Hale and Harold Bruening are candidates for the first board.
In contested municipal races in the county, Jerald Sigman, incumbent, is opposed by Rex Churchill for a four-year term as Cabool city marshal. Two candidates are seeking the two-year Ward I seat at Licking. They are Danny Wade and Kenneth Lewis. Only one candidate filed for two seats on the Summersville City Council. He is Larry Grogan.
In school board races, four candidates are seeking two seats on the Cabool school board they are: Chad Hunter, Steve Hawkins, incumbent; Shelby Ellison, incumbent; and Chelsea Melton. At Licking, three persons are seeking two, three-year terms. They are: Rawly Gorman, Heidi Moloney and Jeremy Rinne. Gorman and Rinne are the incumbents.
Plato patrons will elect two board members for three-year terms. On the ballot are: Clinton Todd, incumbent, Dalton Wade Quick, Michael L. Sternberg, Tobias (Toby) Fletcher, Kristi Atterberry and Michael Humphrey, incumbent. Shelbi Dixon, Allan Branstetter, incumbent, and Douglas Swan, incumbent, are seeking two seats on the Raymondville board of education. At Summersville, five persons filed for two, three-year positions: Sam Jewett, incumbent, Max Racicot, Dustin H. Cooper, Eddie Ryan Jordan and Samuel Peifer.
Representatives will be elected on several township boards. Lonnie Grogan and Michelle Wright are seeking a two-year term on the Burdine Township board as treasurer. Four candidates are seeking two spots on the Pierce Township board — Jeff Malam, Daryl Bradford, Fred Wagner and Troy Bradford. Jeremy Foster, Tim Malam and Marty Merckling are candidates for two slots on the Piney Township board. Robert D. Haneline, Ben Akers Jr. and Rod Sullins are seeking two slots on the Sherrill Township board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.