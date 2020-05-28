Voters will travel to polling precincts Tuesday for an election that was to have occurred April 7. That date was delayed until June 2 because of the global pandemic.
The only county-wide election on the ballot is a five-year term on the Texas County Memorial Hospital board.
When Janet Wiseman of Houston announced her retirement, she couldn’t have imagined the turmoil that would follow. Two persons initially filed — Gina Umfleet of Licking and George Sholtz of Plato. Umfleet was disqualified by County Clerk Laura Crowley and Sholtz remained the only candidate. Later, Steve Pierce of Houston attempted to declare as a write-in candidate and was refused paperwork by Crowley. Pierce filed a lawsuit and a circuit judge ruled that Umfleet shouldn’t have been removed from the ballot and Pierce was allowed to be a candidate. Crowley appealed to the southern district of the Missouri Court of Appeals saying the judge overstepped and she simply followed the law. Last Tuesday, the court of appeals declined to intervene. Crowley was ordered to contact anyone who had earlier cast an absentee ballot and allow them to vote on the TCMH board matter.
Skeptical about the whole process, Pierce asked the county’s political parties last week to each establish poll monitors. Umfleet tossed her support to Pierce last week.
Here are the other contested races that are on the ballot:
•City of Cabool mayor — Danny Cannon, incumbent, and Donnie Wells.
•Six names are on the ballot for three positions on the Licking School District board of education. They are: Mark E. McLeod, Alan Quick, Jason Stone, Colton Lewis, Debbie Cook and Andrea Ramsey Sullins.
•Five are seeking three slots on the Plato Schools board of education. They are: Diana Atterberry, Brea Fletcher, Andrew “Andy” Cook, Paula A. Cantrell and Damon Michael Yourchisin.
•Eight are on the ballot for three positions on the Summersville board of education. They are: Nathan Cooper, Chance Johnson, Cody Bryant, Priscilla Bradshaw, Keith Keller, Jeff Atchison, Max Racicot and Dustin A. Bell.
In other matters:
•Voters at Cabool will decide whether to renew a half-cent sales tax for transportation for an additional five years.
•At Plato only one person — Bobby Biram — filed for two slots as village trustee. No candidate filed for another trustee position. All write-ins will be counted.
