Here’s what you need to know to be prepared for election day.
Preparing to Vote
=Polls across the state open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters in line at 7 p.m. are entitled to cast a ballot.
Voters may check their voter registration and polling place by visiting GoVoteMissouri.com, scrolling down to the “For Voters” box and clicking “Check Your Registration”. Voters can report any registration or voting problems to their local election authority; contact information can be found at sos.mo.gov/lea.
Voters are encouraged to educate themselves on the candidates and issues that will appear on their ballot. Local election authorities provide sample ballots, which voters can study, fill out, and bring with them on Election Day to use as a guide.
Know the Polling Place Rules
Missouri voters should be aware of Election Day laws. Missouri election law (115.637 RSMo.) prohibits wearing political apparel to the polls, advocating for a candidate or issue within 25 feet of a polling place, or taking photos of ballots.
Election Night Reporting: What to Expect
The Secretary of State’s Election Night Reporting site is available at enr.sos.mo.gov and will be updated throughout the night as local election authorities report results. The site will begin showing results once all voters have finished casting ballots.
Local election authorities may begin posting results prior to those results appearing on the Election Night Reporting site.
Election data such as the number of registered voters, the number of absentee/mail-in ballots cast, and historical election data can be found in the media toolkit provided at sos.mo.gov/mediatoolkit.
Safety at the Polls
Local election officials are preparing polling places to provide space between voters and poll workers, and providing other safeguards, like hand sanitizer, face masks and face shields for poll workers. Other options are available, too. Curb-side voting is also available; call your local election official for details.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said his office has distributed $4.5 million to ensure safe voting environments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.