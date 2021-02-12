The Court Appointed Special Advocates of South Central Missouri is seeking volunteers to provide support to those juveniles who find themselves in the court system.

In 2020, there were 729 children affected in the 25th Judicial Court, which includes Phelps, Pulaski, Texas and Maries counties. CASA volunteers gave a voice to more than 250 children.

This year, CASA says it needs more than 100 volunteers.

“The rewards of being a CASA are immense. Volunteers witness the transformation of each child as they are matched with someone who listens to them and advocates for them,” according to news release from the organization.

Training opportunities are available in March.

Those interested can call the CASA office in Rolla at 573-426-5437, email info@casascmo.org or visit the website at www.casascmo.org.

 

