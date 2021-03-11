On Wednesday, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services declared that nursing home residents vaccinated against COVID-19 could get hugs again from their loved ones, allowing relatives to touch for the first time since homes were ordered to stop visits.
The announcement was met with excitement at Houston’s nursing home, Houston House.
Under the guidelines, family members visiting should have no signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and no exposure for two weeks. There are no restrictions on the age of children who may visit. Like adults, they’ll need to wear masks and also be screened.
Residents who have not be vaccinated will be required to social distance.
For residents in semi-private rooms, visits will occur in a room set aside to meet with loved ones.
