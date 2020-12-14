Residents and staff in nursing homes across Missouri have seen alarming increases in coronavirus cases and deaths in just three weeks, according to the latest federal data.
The number of cases jumped 28 percent from Nov. 8 to Nov. 29, the latest day data is available, going from a cumulative total of 19,516 to 24,997.
Also in those three weeks, 447 residents died. The total number of COVID-19 deaths among residents rose to 2,127, from 1,680, a 27 percent increase.
Deaths among nursing home staff saw an even more devastating jump — from a total of 23 deaths to 37. The 14 staff deaths in three weeks represent a nearly 61 percent increase.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services began collecting and publicly reporting the data on May 24. The weekly reports cover only federally licensed nursing homes, including 522 in Missouri.
St. Louis University sociologist Chris Prener and epidemiologist Timothy Wiemken created a tracking site that takes the federal nursing home data and makes it easier to search for and compare Missouri facilities. (https://slu-opengis.github.io/covid_daily_viz/ltc.html)
On Monday, there were at least 45 nursing home residents and nine staff with positive cases in Texas County.
The federal reports do not include assisted-living and other types of residential facilities licensed by state or local authorities.
Missouri’s health department has refused to issue detailed reports about skilled nursing facilities
Across Missouri, deaths among residents and staff of federally licensed nursing homes account for 47 percent of all the state’s COVID-19 deaths.
Dr. Alex Garza, who leads a pandemic task force made up of the St. Louis metropolitan-area hospital systems, addressed the rise of cases in congregate living facilities in a news conference last Friday.
“The virus comes in from the outside, so anytime there is an increased level of virus transmitting around in the community, you are always going to increase your risk of transferring it into places like prisons or places like nursing homes or long-term care facilities,” Garza said.
The coronavirus has also killed 109 veterans housed in Missouri veterans homes since September, the Missouri Veterans Commission reported on Nov. 18. Recent figures have not been provided.
Because 40 percent of people infected with the coronavirus do not show symptoms, staff can transmit the virus into facilities unknowingly despite frequent testing, Garza said.
Despite wearing protective gear, staff must spend many hours up close with residents, moving, dressing and bathing them, nursing home advocates have pointed out. Staff brushes their teeth and takes them to the bathroom.
“That’s why we keep going back to, the way to protect all of these populations is to decrease the virus in the community,” Garza said. “It all fits together. It’s all one population, really, when you look at it that way.”
