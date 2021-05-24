A Texas County veterans organization this week announced plans for an event in downtown Houston in conjunction with the community’s Fourth of July celebration.
A parade is 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26, and an American Legion Post 41 barbecue with hotdogs, chips and bottled water, as long as supplies last, is planned. A fireworks show will be held later that evening at the fairgrounds.
As part of a nationwide program, the post also is participating in an event to give all Vietnam War veterans a chance to be recognized and to receive a commemorative label pin and certificate. They will be available that day.
