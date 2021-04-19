Area veterans can receive a COVID-19 vaccination Friday at the Dent County Legion/VFW post at Salem.
It is the Pfizer vaccine. The first dose will be Friday and the second is 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, May 14, at the bingo hall inside the building.
Veterans and their spouses are eligible. Enrollment will be available on site.
Anyone interested can phone 573-729-3710 for additional information. Masks are required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.