Area veterans can receive a COVID-19 vaccination Friday at the Dent County Legion/VFW post at Salem.

It is the Pfizer vaccine. The first dose will be Friday and the second is 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, May 14, at the bingo hall inside the building.

Veterans and their spouses are eligible. Enrollment will be available on site.

Anyone interested can phone 573-729-3710 for additional information. Masks are required.

 

 

 

 

 

