A veterans clinic at Salem is closing, it was announced Thursday.
“It is with sadness and disappointment that we made the decision not to reopen the clinic,” said Interim Medical Center Director Paul Hopkins. “In 2017 we expanded the hours of the Salem VA clinic to five days per week, hoping to enroll additional veterans for VA healthcare. Our minimum goal of 660 veteran patients to maintain the full-time clinic seemed reasonable, as there are over 1,100 veterans in Dent County.”
Hopkins said despite numerous outreach events and other efforts, the patient population of the Salem clinic never exceeded 350 and is now below 300. It has been closed since March due to the pandemic.
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith of Salem was disappointed in the decision. “I am disappointed that bureaucrats have decided the veterans in Salem, Mo., are no longer deserving of access to a full-service community-based outpatient clinic,” said Smith. “This decision is a slap in the face to the brave men and women who put their lives on the line for our country.”
Hopkins said since opening, veterans are now able to go to a private urgent care facility at the expense of the VA and other chose to stay at Columbia, where they received specialty care.
Hopkins explained that the current lease with Salem Memorial District Hospital is expiring and new requirements for VA leases prevent it from remaining at that location.
“A new clinic would have to be constructed to meet national standards,” he said.
Persons interested in the Columbia VA system can call 573-265-0448.
