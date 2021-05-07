FARMERS MARKET

Numerous vendors and customers interact recently at the Lone Star Farmers Market at First Street and Pine Street in downtown Houston. 

 FILE PHOTO

The Lone Star Farmers Market will be open this morning (Friday, May 7) at the Lone Star Plaza at First and Pine streets in downtown Houston. 

Hours are 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Fridays.

Vendors also have access to the walk-in cooler and fast freezer at the Lone Star Annex. 

