A Birch Tree man sustained injuries Tuesday evening in a crash at Raymondville.
Tpr. Marty Wiseman said a 2010 Ford Focus driven Elvis O. Rutledge, 41, ran off the roadway, struck a concrete curb, culvert and state road sign. The vehicle overturned and came to rest of its wheels.
Rutledge, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. The vehicle was totaled following the accident near South Highway 137 and Highway B.
The Raymondville Fire Department assisted with traffic control.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.