A Birch Tree man sustained injuries Tuesday evening in a crash at Raymondville.

Tpr. Marty Wiseman said a 2010 Ford Focus driven Elvis O. Rutledge, 41, ran off the roadway, struck a concrete curb, culvert and state road sign. The vehicle overturned and came to rest of its wheels. 

Rutledge, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. The vehicle was totaled following the accident near South Highway 137 and Highway B.

The Raymondville Fire Department assisted with traffic control. 

