In a cooperative effort among the Missouri National Guard, Howell County Health Department, City of West Plains and Ozarks Healthcare, initial doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine are being administered in a mass vaccination clinic today at the West Plains Civic Center.
Here is a statement:
Based on our current supply, we have some additional vaccines available.
From 2-7 p.m. today, vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis to eligible individuals as defined by Missouri’s active phases and tiers ONLY. Please read the following thoroughly:
-Vaccines being administered today are provided to eligible individuals in accordance with Missouri’s state vaccination plan. These include Phase 1A, Phase 1B – Tier1 and Phase 1B – Tier2. Please visit https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/ for full phase and tier definitions.
-Vaccines are still being provided to those in our community who signed-up to receive the vaccine through Ozarks Healthcare’s online sign-up form. Individuals who signed up should have received prior communication about receiving their vaccines today.
-Additional vaccines will be provided upon a first-come, first-serve basis only from 2-7 p.m.
-You will be declined vaccination if Phase 1A, Phase 1B – Tier1, or Phase 1B – Tier2 do not accurately describe you.
-Please heed parking signage posted at the Civic Center.
-You will be required to complete a consent form before receiving the vaccine. Please download, print, and complete the form in advance if at all possible here: https://www.ozarkshealthcare.com/vaccine-sign-up/.
-Once the rest of our vaccine supply has been administered, the clinic will be over.
We know this announcement may seem short-noticed. Please know we are doing our best to meet the demand for this vaccine in our community. If you did not receive the vaccine today and wish to do so, we will still be accepting sign-ups through our website. Please visit here for more information: https://www.ozarkshealthcare.com/vaccine-sign-up/.
