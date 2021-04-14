All Missouri residents age 18 and older are eligible to attend the COVID-19 vaccination clinic being hosted today at Ozarks Healthcare's Parkway Center in West Plains.
Due to current attendance and supply, it is able to open the clinic to provide first AND second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the remainder of the clinic today, until 3:30 p.m. You do NOT need an appointment to attend.
Those who wish to receive a vaccine may walk in at the Ozarks Healthcare Parkway Center in the Willard Hunter Classroom. Parkway Center is at 1211 Porter Wagoner Boulevard in West Plains.
