VACCINATION

All Missourian are now eligible to receive a vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will continue at Ozarks Healthcare on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Initial doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered on Tuesday, and second (booster) doses will be administered on Wednesday. Those interested in receiving either their first or booster (second) dose of the vaccine should sign up through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/.

If internet accessibility is an issue, the Navigator Hotline can be reached by calling 877-435-8411.

