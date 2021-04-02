COVID-19 vaccination clinics will continue at Ozarks Healthcare on April 6 and 7.
Initial doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered on April 6, and second (booster) doses will be administered on April 7. Those interested in receiving either their first or booster (second) dose of the vaccine should sign up through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/. If internet accessibility is an issue, the Navigator Hotline can be reached by calling 877-435-8411. Phase 1A, all tiers of Phase 1B and Phase 2 are activated.
All Missourians will be eligible to receive a vaccine on April 9. For full tier definitions, visit: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/. Vaccination clinics at Ozarks Healthcare will be held on the following dates next week:
- April 6 – Initial doses of the Moderna vaccine administered at Ozarks Healthcare (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Parkway Center, Willard Hunter Classroom; please register on the Navigator using the event code 64413 to register)
- April 7 – Second (booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine administered at Ozarks Healthcare (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Parkway Center, Willard Hunter Classroom; second doses will be available to those who received their initial dose on March 10 or earlier)
ALL individuals (whether you are receiving your first or second dose) are asked to register through the Navigator to attend. After registering, you will receive a patient ID number. You will be asked to present this number when you receive your vaccine. If you are returning for a second dose, please bring your vaccination card with you. Six weeks is approximately the latest time frame recommended to wait to receive your second dose.
