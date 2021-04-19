COVID-19 vaccination clinics will continue at Ozarks Healthcare on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Initial doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered on April 20, and second (booster) doses will be administered on April 21.
Those interested in receiving either their first or booster (second) dose of the vaccine should sign up through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/.
If internet accessibility is an issue, the Navigator Hotline can be reached by calling 877-435-8411. All Missourians are eligible to receive a vaccine. For full tier definitions, visit: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/.
