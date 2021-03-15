VACCINATION

Clinics are planned Tuesday and Wednesday in West Plains.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will continue at Ozarks Healthcare this week. Those interested in receiving either their first or booster (second) dose of the vaccine should sign up through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/.

If internet accessibility is an issue, the Navigator Hotline can be reached by calling 877-435-8411. As of Monday, Missouri is now vaccinating Phase 1A and all tiers of Phase 1B. Phase 1B - Tier 3, the latest tier to be activated, includes those in Missouri's critical infrastructure.

For full tier definitions, visit: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/. Vaccination clinics at Ozarks Healthcare will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday, March 16 – First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine administered at Ozarks Healthcare (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Parkway Center, Willard Hunter Classroom; second doses will be available to those who received their initial dose on Feb. 16 or earlier)

Wednesday, March 17 – First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine administered at Ozarks Healthcare (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Parkway Center, Willard Hunter Classroom; second doses will be available to those who received their initial dose on February 17 or earlier)

