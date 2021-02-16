Here are the latest COVID-19 vaccination rates for south-central Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Texas County’s rate on Tuesday was 8.3 percent for one dose. Here are other adjoining counties: Phelps (9.5), Dent (6.3), Shannon (5.5), Howell (9.5), Douglas (7.1), Laclede (6.6) and Pulaski (4.2).

New cases in Texas County: There have been just eight cases reported in the county in the last seven days. The positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last week — stood at 6.3 percent, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.  Missouri’s rate is 6.6 percent. On Monday, the Texas County Health Department reported two cases since Friday. Four are hospitalized and four more isolated at home.

