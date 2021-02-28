VACCINATION RATES

In south-central Missouri, Pulaski County has the worst rate (4.7) and Phelps the best (14 percent).

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released figures Sunday on the latest vaccination rate by county. 

The data is updated through Feb. 26.

Here are south-central Missouri counties and the percentage of residents who have received one dose: Texas (8.4), Phelps (14), Dent (11.2), Shannon (8.6), Howell (10.7), Douglas (8.6), Laclede (10.9), Wright (9.1) and Pulaski (4.7).

