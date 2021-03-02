VACCINATION RATE

The vaccination rate stood at 8.5 percent this week in the county.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released figures Tuesday on the latest vaccination rate by county. 

The data is updated through Sunday.

Here are south-central Missouri counties and the percentage of residents who have received one dose: Texas (8.5), Phelps (14.2), Dent (11.3), Shannon (8.7), Howell (10.8), Douglas (8.8), Laclede (11.1), Wright (9.8) and Pulaski (5.2).

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments