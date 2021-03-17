VACCINATION EVENT

Texas County Memorial Hospital staff work diligently to prepare COVID-19 vaccines for each recipient at an event March 9 in Houston.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released figures Wednesday on the latest vaccination rates by county. 

In Texas County, 11,7 percent have started a vaccination regiment. Figures show 2,981 have started, 1,727 have received two doses and 1,155 have received a shot in the last seven days.

Here are south-central Missouri counties and the percentage of residents who have received one dose: Phelps (17.5), Dent (13.4), Shannon (10.1), Howell (13), Douglas (9.5), Laclede (14.5), Wright (12.7) and Pulaski (5.8).

 

