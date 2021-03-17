The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released figures Wednesday on the latest vaccination rates by county.
In Texas County, 11,7 percent have started a vaccination regiment. Figures show 2,981 have started, 1,727 have received two doses and 1,155 have received a shot in the last seven days.
Here are south-central Missouri counties and the percentage of residents who have received one dose: Phelps (17.5), Dent (13.4), Shannon (10.1), Howell (13), Douglas (9.5), Laclede (14.5), Wright (12.7) and Pulaski (5.8).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.