VACCINE EVENT

Persons can get a shot Monday evening at the Texas County Health Department. 

The Texas County Health Department announced it would offer an evening COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday, July 19,  at its North U.S. 63 facility in Houston.

The hours are 4 to 7 p.m. It will be Johnson & Johnson, the single-dose vaccine. 

Southwest Missouri is in the national spotlight due to a big jump of cases prompted by a low vaccination rate and the arrival of the delta variant. In Texas County, only about 20 percent are fully vaccinated.

