Persons can get a shot Monday evening at the Texas County Health Department. 

The Texas County Health Department announced late Friday it would offer an evening COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday, July 19,  at its North U.S. 63 facility in Houston.

The hours are 4 to 7 p.m. It will be Johnson & Johnson, the single-dose vaccine. The last time the health department gave a report — July 6 — there had been 40 positive cases in the prior seven-days.

Southwest Missouri is in the national spotlight due to a big jump of cases prompted by a low vaccination rate and the arrival of the delta variant. In Texas County, only about 20 percent are fully vaccinated.

This was updated to reflect the clinic is not this week — it is in a week. 

