The one-shot vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson will be available Thursday, April 8, on the campus of Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
The event is 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. in the community safe room on the south side of the campus.
Individuals must register first through the state's vaccine navigator program at covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator. Those registering will receive an email from that system to schedule an appointment.
People who do not have internet access or difficulty registering, can call the Missouri COVID-19 call center from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 877-435-8477 and someone will assist with registration and scheduling.
Persons must enter the private event code of 73792 during the navigator registration process. If registering by phone, persons will need to give that code to the call center.
To qualify, participants must be 18 or order and a resident of Missouri.
While there is no charge, bring an insurance card, if available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.