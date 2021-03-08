COVID-19 vaccination clinics will continue at Ozarks Healthcare on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
Those interested in receiving either their first or booster (second) dose of the vaccine should sign up through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator, which can be accessed through Ozarks Healthcare’s website at https://www.ozarkshealthcare.com/ or https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/. If internet accessibility is an issue, the Navigator Hotline can be reached by calling 877-435-8411.
Here is schedule:
•March 9 – First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine administered at Ozarks Healthcare (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Parkway Center, Willard Hunter Classroom; second doses will be available to those who received their initial dose on Feb. 9 or earlier)
•March 10 – First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine administered at Ozarks Healthcare (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Parkway Center, Willard Hunter Classroom; second doses will be available to those who received their initial dose on Feb. 9 or earlier)
Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis according to eligibility as dictated by the state of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. Currently, those who meet the criteria of being in Phase 1A, Phase 1B-Tier 1, and Phase 1B-Tier 2 may receive their vaccine. Full tier definitions can be found at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/.
Individuals are asked to register through the Navigator to attend. If you are returning for a second dose, please bring your vaccination card with you. Six weeks is approximately the latest time frame recommended to wait to receive your second dose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.