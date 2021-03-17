A COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been added to Ozarks Healthcare’s vaccination schedule this week.
Second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered at Ozarks Healthcare in Mountain Grove from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Friday, March 19. Second doses will be available to those who received their initial dose on Feb. 19 or earlier. Ozarks Healthcare Mountain Grove is located at 500 E. 19th St.
Those interested in attending this clinic or future clinics should sign up through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/. If internet accessibility is an issue, the Navigator Hotline can be reached by calling 877-435-8411.
After registering, you will receive a patient ID number. You will be asked to present this number when you receive your vaccine. Attendees are asked to bring their vaccination cards. Six weeks is approximately the latest time frame recommended to wait to receive your second dose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.