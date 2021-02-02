Texas County Memorial Hospital will collaborate with the Texas County Health Department to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday.
The event is inside the community building at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on North U.S. 63. The event runs from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. while supplies last.
The event is open to any Missouri resident interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine that meets the required eligibility. Missouri is currently vaccinating those who meet the criteria for the following phases:
1. Phase 1A
•Hospitals, Long-term care facilities and residents, including Department of Mental Health (DMH)-operated facilities.
•Home health, hospice, dialysis centers, urgent care.
•Vaccinator staff and those administering COVID testing.
•Congregate community healthcare settings staff and residents, including DMH contracted settings and adult day cares.
•High-risk non-congregate healthcare, including clinics, physicians and home care providers.
•All remaining patient-facing healthcare providers, including but not limited to healthcare workers in emergency shelters, dental offices, school nurses, pharmacies, public health clinics, mental/behavioral health providers and correctional settings.
2. Phase 1B – Tier 1: First Responders and Emergency Services
•Public health administrators and staff
• Law enforcement
•Fire services
•Corrections
•Emergency management
•Public works
•Emergency services
3. Phase 1B – Tier 2: High Risk Individuals
•Anyone 65 and older
•Any adults with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI greater than 40), pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome.
You cannot receive the vaccine if:
•You are currently under quarantine from exposure or testing positive for COVID-19.
•You have received passive monoclonal antibody therapy as a treatment for COVID-19 in the last 90 days.
Those who plan to attend are asked to fill out the required COVID-19 vaccination forms in advance and bring with them to the vaccination event. The vaccine forms will be made available through the hospital’s website at www.tcmh.org and with the story posted at houstonherald.com Vaccination forms are also available at the Hutcheson Pharmacy drive-thru in Houston.
Masks will be required at the event and social distancing precautions will be in place.
Please bring personal identification as proof of Missouri residency.
For more information regarding COVID vaccines and their availability in Missouri, visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.
